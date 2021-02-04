Biden to Announce Freeze to US Troop Redeployments From Germany on Thursday

US President Joe Biden will announce a freeze to the redeployment of forces from Germany later on Thursday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will announce a freeze to the redeployment of forces from Germany later on Thursday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.

"Today, he will announce that Secretary Austin will lead a global force posture review and during the pendency of that review will freeze any troops redeployments from Germany," Sullivan said.