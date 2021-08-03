UrduPoint.com

Biden To Announce Milestone 110Mln COVID-19 Vaccines Distributed Worldwide - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday will deliver remarks around the delivery of 110 million COVID-19 vaccines to over 60 countries with another half a billion Pfizer jabs are set to begin shipping at the end of August, White House said.

"Today, the [US] President [Joe Biden] will announce that the U.S. has now donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries," White House said in a release on Tuesday. "Starting at the end of this month, the Administration will begin shipping a half a billion Pfizer doses that the United States has pledged to purchase and donate to 100 low-income countries in need.

The Biden Administration has worked closely with COVAX and a range of regional partners like the African Union and the Caribbean Community to deliver the vaccines, the release said.

In May, the Biden Administration announced its plans to donate at least 80 million Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to the countries which needed it most to fight the novel coronavirus followed soon by another commitment to donate 500 million Pfizer doses to nearly 100 countries starting in August.

