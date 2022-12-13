UrduPoint.com

Biden To Announce Multi-Country Trip To Africa During US-Africa Summit This Week - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Biden to Announce Multi-Country Trip to Africa During US-Africa Summit This Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden is planning to announce a multi-country trip to the African continent during the US-Africa summit this week, Axios reported, citing sources in the know.

The trip will likely take place next year, the report said on Monday. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said earlier that an announcement will soon be made about a "broad-based commitment" by Biden administration officials to travel to Africa in 2023, the report added.

The summit is scheduled for December 13-15 in Washington and will focus on bolstering ties between the United States and African nations to advance shared priorities such as public health and energy access.

Nearly 50 African heads of state are expected to participate in the summit, including the leaders of the African Union.

Last week, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that President Joe Biden plans to invite the African Union to join the Group of Twenty (G20) as a permanent member during the upcoming summit.

Related Topics

Africa Washington White House United States December

Recent Stories

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters ..

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica - Reports

5 hours ago
 National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bil ..

National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022

5 hours ago
 European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic T ..

European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic Third Countries' for Corruption ..

5 hours ago
 New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency ..

New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Homelessness Crisis

5 hours ago
 PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandi ..

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandists', says Marriyum

5 hours ago
 Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continue ..

Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continues

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.