Biden To Announce New $400Mln Military Aid Package For Ukraine On Friday - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 11:04 PM

US President Joe Biden will announce a new $400 million military assistance package for Ukraine later on Friday, a senior US defense official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden will announce a new $400 million military assistance package for Ukraine later on Friday, a senior US defense official said.

"The White House will be announcing the President has decided to provide another round of presidential drawdown authority ...

this PDA package is assistance valued up to $400 million," the official said during a conference call.

The official said the new package includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and one thousand rounds of new 155 millimeter artillery ammunition, which they repeatedly declined to clarify whether they are Excalibur rounds.

