Biden to Announce New Steps to Fight Omicron Variant Tuesday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) US President Joe Biden will announce on Tuesday new measures to fight the coronavirus Omicron variant, but his administration does not intend to impose more lockdowns, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"He will talk about what to expect as we heading to the winter months, and detail additional steps that we will be taking," Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.

Biden has said that so-called fully vaccinated individuals who have also received a booster dose will likely have mild or asymptomatic Omicron cases, Psaki said.

"We continue to see, and our health expert assess that you are 14 times more likely to die of COVID if you are not vaccinated versus vaccinated. He will reinstate that fully vaccinated individuals have tools to protect themselves with a booster shot and masking," she added.

Asked about the possibility of the Biden administration imposing new lockdowns, Psaki said Biden's speech will outline to the American people the benefits of being vaccinated, the upcoming steps to increase testing and the risks posed to unvaccinated individuals.