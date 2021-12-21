UrduPoint.com

Biden To Announce New Steps To Fight Omicron Variant Tuesday - White House

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 03:10 AM

Biden to Announce New Steps to Fight Omicron Variant Tuesday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) US President Joe Biden will announce on Tuesday new measures to fight the coronavirus Omicron variant, but his administration does not intend to impose more lockdowns, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"He will talk about what to expect as we heading to the winter months, and detail additional steps that we will be taking," Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.

Biden has said that so-called fully vaccinated individuals who have also received a booster dose will likely have mild or asymptomatic Omicron cases, Psaki said.

"We continue to see, and our health expert assess that you are 14 times more likely to die of COVID if you are not vaccinated versus vaccinated. He will reinstate that fully vaccinated individuals have tools to protect themselves with a booster shot and masking," she added.

Asked about the possibility of the Biden administration imposing new lockdowns, Psaki said Biden's speech will outline to the American people the benefits of being vaccinated, the upcoming steps to increase testing and the risks posed to unvaccinated individuals.

Related Topics

White House Coronavirus

Recent Stories

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers conclude ..

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisi ..

3 hours ago
 Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PT ..

Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PTI: Gandapur

2 hours ago
 Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota ..

Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Who Killed Daun ..

2 hours ago
 G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong po ..

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

2 hours ago
 Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's ..

Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's Amhara, Afar Provinces

2 hours ago
 US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan ..

US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan as Biden Targets Zero Pollutio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.