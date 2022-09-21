UrduPoint.com

Biden To Announce New US Aid To Tackle Food Crisis During UNGA Meeting Wednesday - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 12:25 AM

US President Joe Biden will announce a new humanitarian assistance package during the UN General Assembly meeting on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) US President Joe Biden will announce a new humanitarian assistance package during the UN General Assembly meeting on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"Some countries have the capacity to do more are among those doing the least.

That needs to change, and no matter what countries have done so far, every country is called upon to do more (to tackle food insecurity)," Blinken said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. "Tomorrow, the United States will do just that when President Biden announces his new assistance from the United States."

