Biden to Announce Over $300Mln in Food Security Aid at Americas Summit - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) US President Joe Biden is expected to announce more than $300 million in funding for efforts to ensure food security in the Western hemisphere during the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week, a senior Biden administration official said during a press briefing.

"The President will also announce well over $300 million in assistance for the region in food insecurity, and with some of the biggest food producers in the hemisphere, he will commit to working together to address food insecurity in the Americas," the senior official said on Monday.

The theme of the Ninth Summit of the Americas will be building a sustainable and equitable future, the senior official also said.