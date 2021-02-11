UrduPoint.com
Biden To Announce Pentagon Review Of US Strategy Toward China - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:38 AM

Biden to Announce Pentagon Review of US Strategy Toward China - Reports

US President Joe Biden will announce later on Wednesday a Defense Department review of the United States' strategy toward China, the Wall Street Journal reported citing administration officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will announce later on Wednesday a Defense Department review of the United States' strategy toward China, the Wall Street Journal reported citing administration officials.

Biden will launch a task force led by the Defense Department's top China specialist Ely Ratner that will explore the military's footprint in Asia, the report said. The task force will factor in the latest intelligence, the existing alliances and partnerships and other aspects of US strategy, the report added.

The US president is expected to make the announcement during his first trip to the Defense Department later in the day.

