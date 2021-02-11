UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Announce Pentagon Review Of US Strategy Toward China - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden to Announce Pentagon Review of US Strategy Toward China - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will announce later on Wednesday a Defense Department review of the United States' strategy toward China, the Wall Street Journal reported citing administration officials.

Biden will launch a task force led by the Defense Department's top China specialist Ely Ratner that will explore the military's footprint in Asia, the report said. The task force will factor in the latest intelligence, the existing alliances and partnerships and other aspects of US strategy, the report added.

The US president is expected to make the announcement during his first trip to the Defense Department later in the day.

Related Topics

China Ely United States Top Asia

Recent Stories

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

21 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Welcomes WHO's Recommend ..

21 minutes ago

Trump Advisers Described Germany's Proposal on Nor ..

21 minutes ago

Secretary of Indian IT Ministry Meets With Twitter ..

21 minutes ago

US Condemns Houthi Attack at Civilian Airport in S ..

21 minutes ago

UN Strongly Condemns Mali Attack That Injured 20 P ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.