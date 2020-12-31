Biden to Announce Remaining Cabinet Picks in 2021 - Transition Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) President-elect Joe Biden will announce his remaining cabinet picks in early January, transition team advisor Jen Psaki said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"We won't have new cabinet announcements to make until the new year," Psaki told reporters.

Biden has yet to announce his picks for US Attorney General and Labor Secretary.

Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat and continues to dispute the result saying he won but victory was stolen from him via massive election and voter fraud.

State and Federal courts have rejected some 60 legal challenges filed by the Trump campaign and the Republican party.

Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.