Biden to Announce Sharing 80Mln Coronavirus Vaccines to Other Countries - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden will announce a decision to share by July 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccines with the rest of the world, including 20 million authorized for domestic consumption, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"He [Biden] will also be announcing that the United States will send 20 million doses authorized for use in the United States to... countries battling the pandemic by the end of June. This is in addition to sending all of the manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine doses overseas over May and June as soon as the 60 million doses are cleared," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Biden is expected to make the announcement later on Monday.

"So that is a total of 80 million doses and this is the most doses donated by any country in the world by five times," Psaki said.

The US authorities have provided emergency authorization to three types of vaccines manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson. Astra Zeneca has failed to win the approval of the US regulators and has been restricted or prohibited in nearly two dozen countries.