Biden to Announce Student Loan Relief on Wednesday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) US President Joe Biden is expected to announce student loan relief on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The report said it is unclear what kind of student relief Biden is expected to provide but expectations are it could be a brief extension of the payment pause and further debt cancellation.

Biden has been considering canceling since at least May the sum of $10,000 in student loans for each borrower.

The loan payment suspension has been in place since March 2020 in an effort to offset the economic costs of the COVID-19 pandemic and related measures.

The pause could be extended to 2023.

More than 40 million Americans hold student loan debt, totaling roughly $1.7 trillion - a figure that exceeds both credit card and auto debt in the United States, according media reports. One quarter of those borrowers were delinquent or defaulted on their debt prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.