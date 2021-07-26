Biden to Announce Support for People With Long-Term COVID-19 Symptoms - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) President Joe Biden's administration is set to announce a number of support measures for those affected with long-term symptoms of COVID-19, the White House announced on Monday.

"Today the Administration is ... releasing a package of guidance and resources to support individuals experiencing the long-term symptoms of COVID-19 or 'Post- Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC),' known commonly as 'long COVID,'" the statement said.

In particular, the Biden administration released guidance explaining that long COVID-19 can qualify as a disability under a number of Federal civil rights laws, and children with long COVID-19 symptoms may qualify as children with disabilities.

The administration also provided resources on disability support services and resources that could help people if they now need assistance.

"These resources can provide information about what is available locally; help people connect to services, such as transportation and personal care attendants; help arrange reasonable accommodations and access vaccinations; and more," it said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has reached nearly 34.5 million, with more than 610,000 dead, according to the data from the John Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the country has already seen over 340 million doses of vaccine administered.