Biden to Announce Universal Vaccination Eligibility By April 19 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden will announce later on Tuesday that every adult American will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine by April 19 rather than May 1 as announced previously, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

"The President will announce officially later this afternoon that we have reached 150 million shots in arms since entering government and that by April 19 all adult Americans will be eligible to get the vaccine," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki said the announcement will mean that all adults can vaccinate on April 19 "if they have not already done that beforehand."

The Biden administration has also vowed to secure by the end of May enough supplies to vaccinate every adult American against the novel coronavirus.