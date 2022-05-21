Biden to Appeal Judge Ruling to Keep Migrant Expulsion Policy in Place - WH

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The Biden administration will appeal a Federal judge's ruling that prevented plans to lift the Trump-era public health policy that authorized the immediate expulsion of migrants on the US southern border, the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press release.

"The Administration disagrees with the court's ruling, and the Department of Justice has announced that it will appeal this decision," the Jean-Pierre said in the release on Friday. "The authority to set public health policy nationally should rest with the Centers for Disease Control, not with a single district court."

The Biden administration will comply with the court order and continue to enforce the coronavirus-related public health policy, formally known as Title 42, Jean-Pierre said.

Earlier on Friday, US Judge Robert Summerhays blocked the Biden administration's plans to lift the policy on Monday.

The public health rule allows US border authorities to immediately reject the entry and stay of illegal immigrants on the basis of posing a potential threat to public health and expel them out of the United States.

Summerhays noted that a brief filed in this case on behalf of migrant asylum applicants in Mexico requested the injunction only apply to the 24 US states seeking to block it. However, the judge ruled that a partial injunction would only shift border crossings to other US states.

Summerhays added that the nationwide injunction will avoid further complicating the Department of Homeland Security's operations and provides uniformity in immigration enforcement.

US Customs and Border Protection said earlier this week that it made some 234,088 apprehensions of undocumented migrants on the US southern border in April, maintaining the Biden administration's trend to reach a second consecutive all-time high yearly record for the number of illegal migrants crossing the US-Mexico border.