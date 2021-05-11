UrduPoint.com
Biden To Appoint Chicago Ex-Mayor As US Ambassador To Japan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 02:54 PM

Biden to Appoint Chicago Ex-Mayor as US Ambassador to Japan - Reports

US President Joe Biden will appoint Rahm Emanuel, the ex-mayor of Chicago and the former head of the Obama administration, as the US ambassador to Japan, Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden will appoint Rahm Emanuel, the ex-mayor of Chicago and the former head of the Obama administration, as the US ambassador to Japan, Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the media, Biden will announce Emanuel's appointment later in May.

The decision, as Financial Times noted, will restore a tradition of sending former influential legislators to Japan. The practice is highly appreciated in Japan and is believed to allow Tokyo have closer ties with the White House.

Emanuel was reportedly a candidate for the US ambassador to China. However, in February, CNN reported that Nicholas Burns, the former deputy state secretary, is a main candidate for the position.

