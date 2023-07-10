Biden to Arrive in Finland on Wednesday for US-Nordic Leaders' Summit - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden will arrive in Helsinki on July 12 for the US-Nordic Leaders' Summit scheduled for the next day, Finland's Helsingin sanomat newspaper reported on Monday, citing the Finnish presidential office.

Biden will arrive in the Finnish capital on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) and spend the night there, to attend the Helsinki-hosted US-Nordic Leaders' Summit on Thursday, the newspaper said, adding that no details were available about where the US president and his delegation would be lodged.

Biden is also scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Finish President Sauli Niinisto.

On July 7, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that during Biden's trip to Finland, the US president will advance the country's cooperation with the Nordic countries on shared regional security objectives, along with shared efforts on technology, health, climate and clean energy.

Biden started his official trip to Europe on Sunday by visiting the United Kingdom. This week he is also scheduled to travel to Lithuania for the NATO leaders' summit in Vilnius from July 11-12, where talks will revolve around strengthening the alliance's defense capabilities, especially on its eastern flank, and reviewing Ukraine's continued plea to be allowed into the group.