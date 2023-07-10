Open Menu

Biden To Arrive In Finland On Wednesday For US-Nordic Leaders' Summit - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Biden to Arrive in Finland on Wednesday for US-Nordic Leaders' Summit - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden will arrive in Helsinki on July 12 for the US-Nordic Leaders' Summit scheduled for the next day, Finland's Helsingin sanomat newspaper reported on Monday, citing the Finnish presidential office.

Biden will arrive in the Finnish capital on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) and spend the night there, to attend the Helsinki-hosted US-Nordic Leaders' Summit on Thursday, the newspaper said, adding that no details were available about where the US president and his delegation would be lodged.

Biden is also scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Finish President Sauli Niinisto.

On July 7, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that during Biden's trip to Finland, the US president will advance the country's cooperation with the Nordic countries on shared regional security objectives, along with shared efforts on technology, health, climate and clean energy.

Biden started his official trip to Europe on Sunday by visiting the United Kingdom. This week he is also scheduled to travel to Lithuania for the NATO leaders' summit in Vilnius from July 11-12, where talks will revolve around strengthening the alliance's defense capabilities, especially on its eastern flank, and reviewing Ukraine's continued plea to be allowed into the group.

Related Topics

NATO Technology Ukraine Europe White House Helsinki Vilnius Alliance United Kingdom Finland Lithuania July Sunday From P

Recent Stories

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after succes ..

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after success of Gangs of Wasseypur

51 minutes ago
 5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

1 hour ago
 Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheri ..

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheritance of non-Muslims

1 hour ago
 Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

1 hour ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

2 hours ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

2 hours ago
NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

4 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

4 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

5 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

5 hours ago

More Stories From World