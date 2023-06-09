Biden to Ask Congress to Add UK as 'Domestic Source' in Defense Production Act - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden will ask the Congress to add the United Kingdom as a "domestic source" within Title III of the Defense Production Act to deepen industrial base collaboration, according to a joint US-UK declaration.

"The President plans to ask the United States Congress to add the United Kingdom as a 'domestic source' within the meaning of Title III of the Defense Production Act," the two countries said in The Atlantic Declaration.

The two countries are also taking steps to streamline bilateral defense trade, including by modernizing export control laws to enhance collaboration between and among AUKUS nations, according to the declaration.