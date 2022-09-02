UrduPoint.com

Biden To Ask Congress To Approve $11.7Bln For Ukraine Aid In Early 2023 - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 10:16 PM

The Biden administration will ask Congress to approve $11.7 billion in economic and security assistance for Ukraine in early 2023, the White House said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The Biden administration will ask Congress to approve $11.7 billion in economic and security assistance for Ukraine in early 2023, the White House said on Friday.

"President Biden has been clear that the United States is committed to continuing to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty. To deliver on that commitment and meet immediate needs, we are requesting $11.7 billion for security and economic assistance for the first quarter of FY 2023," the White House said in a press release.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas. Western countries responded by sanctioning Russia and boosting arms supplies to Ukraine.

