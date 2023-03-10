Biden to Ask Congress to Provide $300Mln in Additional Energy Aid to Moldova - White House

The Biden administration is working with Congress to provide $300 million in additional energy assistance to Moldova, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The Biden administration is working with Congress to provide $300 million in additional energy assistance to Moldova, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"Our administration is working with Congress to provide Moldova an additional $300 million in energy assistance to address the urgent needs created by the war in Ukraine and to strengthen Moldova's resilience and energy security," Kirby said during a conference call.