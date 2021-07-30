Biden to Ask Pentagon to Plan to Make Vaccinations Mandatory for Military - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden plans to direct the Department of Defense to add Covid-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for those who serve in military, the White House said on Thursday.

"Today, the President [Biden] will announce that he is directing the Department of Defense to look into how and when they will add COVID-19 vaccination to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military. This is particularly important because our troops serve in places throughout the world”many where vaccination rates are low and disease is prevalent," the White House said in a release.