UrduPoint.com

Biden To Ask US Congress For $33Bln In Supplemental Funds To Support Ukraine - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Biden to Ask US Congress for $33Bln in Supplemental Funds to Support Ukraine - White House

The Biden administration will request $33 billion in emergency supplemental funding from the US Congress to support Ukraine amid the ongoing special Russian military operation, the White House told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The Biden administration will request $33 billion in emergency supplemental funding from the US Congress to support Ukraine amid the ongoing special Russian military operation, the White House told reporters on Thursday.

The funding package would cover the next five months of the conflict in Ukraine, and includes over $20 billion in military and security assistance, $8.5 billion in economic assistance, $3 billion in humanitarian and food assistance, and $500 million in US food production assistance, according to the White House reports.

Biden is set to deliver remarks at 10:45 a.m. EST (14:45 GMT) on the situation in Ukraine and further US support for Kie.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Congress From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Prosecution deptt to spend 2bln on construction of ..

Prosecution deptt to spend 2bln on construction of hostels

41 seconds ago
 Profiteers fined against overpricing

Profiteers fined against overpricing

45 seconds ago
 Faithful observing Laylat-ul-Qadr with religious f ..

Faithful observing Laylat-ul-Qadr with religious fervor across Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 PM's visit to Saudi Arabia to take bilateral, econ ..

PM's visit to Saudi Arabia to take bilateral, economic relations to a new height ..

13 minutes ago
 Murree Eid-ul-Fitr preparations; DC reviews securi ..

Murree Eid-ul-Fitr preparations; DC reviews security, traffic arrangements

13 minutes ago
 Transnistria's President Bans Use of Drones Follow ..

Transnistria's President Bans Use of Drones Following Recent Explosions

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.