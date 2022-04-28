Biden to Ask US Congress for $33Bln in Supplemental Funds to Support Ukraine - White House

The Biden administration will request $33 billion in emergency supplemental funding from the US Congress to support Ukraine amid the ongoing special Russian military operation, the White House told reporters on Thursday

The funding package would cover the next five months of the conflict in Ukraine, and includes over $20 billion in military and security assistance, $8.5 billion in economic assistance, $3 billion in humanitarian and food assistance, and $500 million in US food production assistance, according to the White House reports.

Biden is set to deliver remarks at 10:45 a.m. EST (14:45 GMT) on the situation in Ukraine and further US support for Kie.