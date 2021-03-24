UrduPoint.com
Biden To Attend EU Leaders' Video Summit On Thursday - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:54 AM

Biden to Attend EU Leaders' Video Summit on Thursday - White House

US President Joe Biden will virtually take part in the EU leaders' summit on Thursday where he will talk about Russia and China among other matters, the White House announced in a release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) US President Joe Biden will virtually take part in the EU leaders' summit on Thursday where he will talk about Russia and China among other matters, the White House announced in a release on Tuesday.

"On Thursday, March 25, President Biden will meet virtually with the European Council during its summit," the release said.

"He will engage with European Union leaders about his desire to revitalize US-EU relations, work together to combat the pandemic and address climate change, and deepen the world's largest trade and investment relationship. He will also discuss shared foreign policy interests, including China and Russia."

Biden was invited to join a session of the EU leaders' scheduled summit meeting by European Council President Charles Michel, according to the White House.

