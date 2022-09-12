Biden to Attend Funeral of Late Queen Elizabeth II Without Delegation - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The Buckingham Palace has not invited US President Joe Biden to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II with his delegation, and sent a specific invitation only for the president and the first lady, CNN reported on Monday, citing a White House official.

Biden formally accepted the invitation on Sunday, according to the White House.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death, but the official ceremony took place on Saturday at the St.

James's Palace in London.

The queen's coffin was at her Scottish summer residence in Balmoral on Saturday, from where she was carried to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday. There, she will lie at rest until Tuesday afternoon.

The queen's coffin will be flown from Edinburgh to London on September 13 and carried to the Buckingham Palace by road. Her final journey to the Palace of Westminster will be on September 14.