UrduPoint.com

Biden To Attend In-Person Quad Meeting On Saturday In Hiroshima - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Biden to Attend In-Person Quad Meeting on Saturday in Hiroshima - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden will participate in an in-person Quad leaders meeting on May 20 in Hiroshima, Japan, after he had to cut his regional tour due to the talks on the US debt ceiling, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"After President Biden had to postpone his trip to Australia, the Quad leaders agreed that they would hold their summit in Hiroshima to ensure that the four leaders could come together to mark the Quad's progress over the past year.

So tomorrow, in addition to the G7, President Biden will participate in the third in-person Quad Leaders' meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The leaders will welcome new forms of Quad cooperation on secure digital technology, submarine cables, infrastructure capacity building, and maritime domain awareness, she added.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Technology Australia White House Narendra Modi Hiroshima Progress Japan May

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets with Syrian President

Mansour bin Zayed meets with Syrian President

3 minutes ago
 JI chief Haq’s convoy attacked in Balochistan's ..

JI chief Haq’s convoy attacked in Balochistan's Zhob district

13 minutes ago
 MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

2 hours ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.