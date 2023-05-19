Biden to Attend In-Person Quad Meeting on Saturday in Hiroshima - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden will participate in an in-person Quad leaders meeting on May 20 in Hiroshima, Japan, after he had to cut his regional tour due to the talks on the US debt ceiling, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"After President Biden had to postpone his trip to Australia, the Quad leaders agreed that they would hold their summit in Hiroshima to ensure that the four leaders could come together to mark the Quad's progress over the past year.

So tomorrow, in addition to the G7, President Biden will participate in the third in-person Quad Leaders' meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The leaders will welcome new forms of Quad cooperation on secure digital technology, submarine cables, infrastructure capacity building, and maritime domain awareness, she added.