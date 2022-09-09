(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden is due to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, NBC news reported on Friday, citing the White House.

Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral castle in Scotland aged 96, the royal family said in a statement released on Thursday.

At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately to her eldest son, Charles.

Biden in a statement on Thursday said the Queen was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity who strengthened the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States. Biden stressed that she was "more than a monarch" and "defined an era."

Biden added that in the years ahead, the United States looks forward to continuing a close friendship with the United Kingdoms' King and Queen Consort.