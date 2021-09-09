UrduPoint.com

Biden To Beef Up COVID-19 Vaccine Regulations For Federal Workers - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

Biden to Beef Up COVID-19 Vaccine Regulations for Federal Workers - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden is expected to announce stricter COVID-19 vaccine regulations for Federal workers later on Thursday, CNN said citing a source familiar with the matter.

US leader is going to announce a broad plan which includes an executive order requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated without possibility of being regularly tested to avoid immunization, the report said.

 He also will impose the same rule for government contractors, it added.

Biden is expected to announce a major expansion to free testing and will talk about the confusion over booster shots, the report noted.

As of Thursday morning, the United States counts almost 40.5 million COVID-19 confirmed cases and more than 650,000 related deaths, according the Johns Hopkins University database.

