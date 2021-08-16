Biden to break silence with address to nation on Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will break his silence Monday on the US fiasco in Afghanistan with an address to the nation from the White House, as a lightning Taliban victory sent the Democrat's domestic political fortunes reeling.

Cutting short his planned vacation, Biden will return to Washington from the Camp David presidential residence and "will deliver remarks on Afghanistan" in the White House's East Room, a statement said.

The address was scheduled for 3:45 pm (1945 GMT).

Earlier, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told ABC that the country "can expect to hear from the president soon. He's right now actively engaged with his national security team. He is working the situation hard."All weekend the Democrat, who took office with more foreign policy experience than any new president in decades, stayed hunkered down at the secluded Camp David.