Biden to Briefly Transfer Power to Harris While Under Anesthesia for Colonoscopy - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden will briefly transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris while under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy on Friday morning, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Biden was due to travel to Walter Reed Medical Center for a routine physical check.

"While he is there, the President will undergo a routine colonoscopy.

As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia. The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time," Psaki said.

She added that later on Friday, the White House would publicly release a written summary of the physical.