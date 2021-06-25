Biden to Call Florida Governor to Discuss Collapse of Apartment Building - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will call Florida Governor Ron DeSantis today to discuss the collapse of a 12-story apartment building in Miami-Dade County, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We're working to set up a call between the President and the Governor, that should be happening this afternoon," Psaki told reporters.