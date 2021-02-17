UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Call Netanyahu 'Soon' - White House

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden to Call Netanyahu 'Soon' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be the first leader in the middle East whom US President Joe Biden plans to call in the region, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"His [Biden's] first call with a leader in the region will be with Prime Minister Netanyahu. It will be soon," Psaki said during a press briefing, adding that there is no specific date for this conversation set up yet.

US and Israel maintain a close strategic security partnership, she added.

The US team is fully engaged at many levels with the Israelis, Psaki said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel White House Middle East

Recent Stories

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

37 minutes ago

FNC approves three bills

37 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

1 hour ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

2 minutes ago

Three dead as heavy snow and gale-force winds hit ..

2 minutes ago

Ethnic clashes test 'melting pot' southwest Nigeri ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.