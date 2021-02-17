Biden to Call Netanyahu 'Soon' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be the first leader in the middle East whom US President Joe Biden plans to call in the region, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"His [Biden's] first call with a leader in the region will be with Prime Minister Netanyahu. It will be soon," Psaki said during a press briefing, adding that there is no specific date for this conversation set up yet.

US and Israel maintain a close strategic security partnership, she added.

The US team is fully engaged at many levels with the Israelis, Psaki said.