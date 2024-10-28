Open Menu

Biden To Cast His Early-voting Ballot In Presidential Election On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Biden to cast his early-voting ballot in presidential election on Monday

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) US President Joe Biden will cast his early-voting ballot in the presidential election on Monday, according to the White House.

The outgoing president will vote in Wilmington, Delaware.

The election, set to take place on Nov.

5, will see a close race between Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to multiple polls, Trump and Harris have been neck-and-neck for the past few weeks. A final nationwide CNN poll released last week showed them tied at 47%.

The control of 34 Senate seats will also be decided in the election.

Related Topics

Election Senate Vote White House Trump Wilmington Race

Recent Stories

Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

20 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

2 days ago

More Stories From World