Biden To Choose Ex- Michigan Governor As Energy Chief To Boost Electirc Cars - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) President-elect Joe Biden will announce former twice-elected Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm as US Secretary of Energy to utilize her experience in dealing with the auto industry in the transition to electric cars, Politico reported.

Biden campaigned on replacing fossil fuels, including oil with clean energy, and creating millions of new jobs with more efficient, next generation electric cars, the report said on Tuesday.

The transition will also require investment in a nationwide greatly expanded network of electricity-charging stations to serve the future vehicles, the report also said.

From 2009 to 2017, Biden served as vice president and he supported the Obama administration's massive subsidies to drive down the costs of clean and renewable energy sources. However, those efforts failed to displace the traditional fossil fuels in the marketplace.

