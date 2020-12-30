Biden to Choose Hicks, Kahl for Senior Pentagon Positions - Reports

US President-elect Joseph Biden plans to select two former senior officials for top positions at the Pentagon, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing transition officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) US President-elect Joseph Biden plans to select two former senior officials for top positions at the Pentagon , the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing transition officials.

Biden has selected Kathleen Hicks, who currently leads his Pentagon transition team and works as a strategist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), as his nominee to be deputy defense secretary, the report said.

He also intends to pick a former Pentagon official for the middle East, Colin Kohl, his former national security advisor, to be undersecretary of defense for policy, it added.

The decisions on both positions have not yet been formally announced.

If confirmed, Hicks would become the first woman to hold the Pentagon's second highest-ranking job.

Biden earlier announced his decision to nominate retired General Lloyd Austin for the position of defense secretary.