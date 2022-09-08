UrduPoint.com

Biden To Co-Host Food Security Summit On Sidelines Of UN General Assembly Session - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Biden to Co-Host Food Security Summit on Sidelines of UN General Assembly Session - Envoy

President Joe Biden will co-host a high-level summit on food security on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session scheduled for the second half of September, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) President Joe Biden will co-host a high-level summit on food security on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session scheduled for the second half of September, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday.

"President Biden will co-host the heads of state-level Food Security Summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to advance the roadmap that over 103 countries have signed on to since May," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations May September

Recent Stories

Key moments in Queen Elizabeth II's reign

Key moments in Queen Elizabeth II's reign

53 seconds ago
 UN Chief 'Deeply Saddened' at Passing of Queen Eli ..

UN Chief 'Deeply Saddened' at Passing of Queen Elizabeth II - Spokesman

54 seconds ago
 PM for united efforts to help flood-hit masses, le ..

PM for united efforts to help flood-hit masses, leaving politics aside

57 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt restores affected roads, bridges

Balochistan govt restores affected roads, bridges

1 minute ago
 UK Flag Lowered at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Cast ..

UK Flag Lowered at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.