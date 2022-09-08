Biden to Co-Host Food Security Summit on Sidelines of UN General Assembly Session - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Joe Biden will co-host a high-level summit on food security on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session scheduled for the second half of September, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) President Joe Biden will co-host a high-level summit on food security on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session scheduled for the second half of September, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday.

"President Biden will co-host the heads of state-level Food Security Summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to advance the roadmap that over 103 countries have signed on to since May," Thomas-Greenfield said.