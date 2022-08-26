UrduPoint.com

Biden To Congress: US Stands Ready To Take Further Action In Syria To Address Threats

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) President Joe Biden on Thursday sent a letter to Congress informing the lawmakers that the United States stands ready to take further action in Syria to address any threats following US strikes in the eastern part of the country earlier this week.

"The United States took this necessary and proportionate action consistent with international law, and in the exercise of the United States' inherent right of self-defense as reflected in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. The United States stands ready to take further action, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats or attacks," the letter said.

On August 23, Biden authorized US airstrikes against ammunition depots in Syria belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) in retaliation for two attacks on US bases in the country on August 15 that were allegedly conducted by Iran-backed militia groups.

