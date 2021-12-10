Biden to Consult European Partners While US Pursues Diplomatic Path on Ukraine - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden told leaders of the Bucharest Nine group of countries that his administration will pursue a diplomatic path regarding the Ukraine-Russia situation in full consultation with allies and partners, a senior Biden administration official said.

"The President made very clear that there was this other path - separate from the military path, similar to what he said to Zelenskyy, that there is also the path of de-escalation and diplomacy - and the President made very clear that this path was going to be pursued in full consultation with our allies and partners," the senior official said on Thursday.

Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of the Bucharest Nine countries, including Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Poland and Romania over the phone in separate calls earlier on Thursday to discuss the military buildup of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine.