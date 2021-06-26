Biden to Continue Lead US Contrary to Rumors of Trump Takeover - White House

President Joe Biden is going to continue leading the United States in spite of the rumors about a possible takeover by his predecessor Donald Trump, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) President Joe Biden is going to continue leading the United States in spite of the rumors about a possible takeover by his predecessor Donald Trump, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The [US] President [Joe Biden] is prepared to continue to govern and lead the United States of America and of course, should there be an elevation and escalation, that is something we would certainly monitor and track as well," Psaki said in a briefing when asked about rumors that Trump will be reinstated in the office in August