UrduPoint.com

Biden To Continue Push For Action Against Gun Violence - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Biden to Continue Push for Action Against Gun Violence - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden is seeking to press the Congress to take more action to combat gun violence following recent mass shootings, the White House said on Monday.

"The President will continue to urge Congress to take further legislative action to keep dangerous guns out of dangerous hands, including a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, strengthening background checks, and enacting safe storage laws," the White House said in a fact sheet.

The Biden administration will use all of the tools at its disposal, it added.

"The President's FY 2023 budget proposes $32 billion in additional funding to fight crime, including $20.6 billion in discretionary funding for Federal law enforcement and state and local law enforcement and crime prevention programs, an increase of 11% over FY22 enacted ($18.

6 billion) and 18% over FY21 enacted ($17.5 billion)," the statement said.

Last week, a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, during the July 4 Independence Day parade claimed the lives of seven people. The gunman used a legally-purchased AR-15-style, police said.

Last month, Biden signed a bipartisan gun bill into law, which will enhance background checks, restrict firearm ownership by convicted domestic abusers, while providing funding for "red flag" laws and mental healthcare, among other provisions. However, a ban on assault weapons appears unlikely due to opposition from Republicans.

Related Topics

Police Budget White House Independence July Congress All From Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.