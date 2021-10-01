UrduPoint.com

Biden To Convene 30-Country Meeting In October To Address Ransomware Threat - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 09:32 PM

US President Joe Biden will host this month a meeting for 30 nations to address the threat of ransomware to national security and the economy, CNN reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) US President Joe Biden will host this month a meeting for 30 nations to address the threat of ransomware to national security and the economy, CNN reported on Friday.

"Cyber threats affect the lives and livelihoods of American families and businesses," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told the network, adding that the Biden administration would "continue to build on our whole-of-government effort to deter and disrupt cyberattacks."

