Biden To Convene First Full Cabinet Meeting On Thursday - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Biden to Convene First Full Cabinet Meeting on Thursday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) US President Joe Biden will convene the first full cabinet meeting with the American Jobs Plan being a key topic of discussion, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, the President will convene his first full cabinet meeting just a day after rolling out his American Jobs Plan, which will be a key topic of discussion. The President will lift up his deeply qualified historically diverse cabinet as key decision makers and voices for his administration's agenda and key priorities," Jean-Pierre said.

