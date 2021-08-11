Biden to Convene Online Summit for Democracy From December 9-10 - White House

US President Joe Biden will convene a summit with the leaders of world's democracies from December 9-10, with the online event set to focus on human rights and the fight against corruption and authoritarianism, the White House announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden will convene a summit with the leaders of world's democracies from December 9-10, with the online event set to focus on human rights and the fight against corruption and authoritarianism, the White House announced.

"Today President Biden is pleased to announce that in December he will bring together leaders from a diverse group of the world's democracies at a virtual Summit for Democracy, to be followed in roughly a year's time by a second, in-person Summit. The virtual Summit, to take place on December 9 and 10, will galvanize commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights," the White House said in a statement.

Both summits will be a platform for global leaders to share successes, discus challenges and "strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal," the White House added.