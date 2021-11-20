Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit Next Year - White House

US President Joe Biden will host the second US-Africa Leaders Summit sometime next year, the White House said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden will host the second US-Africa Leaders Summit sometime next year, the White House said on Friday.

"As part of the Biden Administration's commitment to revitalizing global partnerships and alliances, President Biden will convene leaders from across the African continent for the second US-Africa Leaders Summit next year," the White House said in a press release.

"This Summit will continue efforts to strengthen ties with African partners based on principles of mutual respect and shared interests and values."

More details about the summit will be available soon, the release added.