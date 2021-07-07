UrduPoint.com
Biden To Convene US Interagency Officials To Discuss Ransomware Wednesday - White House

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:15 AM

Biden to Convene US Interagency Officials to Discuss Ransomware Wednesday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) President Joe Biden will convene officials from across the US government on Wednesday to discuss the issue of ransomware attacks and the strategic efforts to address such attacks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"Tomorrow, the President will convene key leaders... including the State Department, Department of Justice, DHS [Department of Homeland Security] and other members of the intelligence community to discuss ransomware and our overall strategic efforts to counter it," Psaki said on Tuesday.

