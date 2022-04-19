Biden to Convene Video Call With Allies on Tuesday to Discuss Support for Ukraine - WH

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) President Joe Biden will hold a video call with US allies and partners on Tuesday to discuss providing support for Ukraine and restrictions on Russia, the White House said.

"The President convenes a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," the White House said in a press release on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department said the next phase of US sanctions would target Russia's military industrial complex.