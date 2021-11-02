Biden to Cut Duty-Free Access for Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea if Human Rights Issues Persist

The United States will remove Ethiopia, Mali, and Guinea from the list of beneficiaries under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which provides access to duty-free trade, if they fail to address human rights violations by January 1, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday

"I am providing advance notification of my intent to terminate the designation of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Republic of Guinea, and the Republic of Mali as beneficiary sub-Saharan African countries under the African Growth and Opportunity Act," Biden wrote in a letter to Congress.

"Despite intensive engagement between the United States and the Governments of Ethiopia, Guinea, and Mali, these governments have failed to address United States concerns about their non-compliance with the AGOA eligibility criteria."

Biden noted that all the three countries' recent actions in the realm of human rights protection and democracy go against the AGOA compliance requirements.