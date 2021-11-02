UrduPoint.com

Biden To Cut Duty-Free Access For Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea If Human Rights Issues Persist

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:09 PM

Biden to Cut Duty-Free Access for Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea if Human Rights Issues Persist

The United States will remove Ethiopia, Mali, and Guinea from the list of beneficiaries under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which provides access to duty-free trade, if they fail to address human rights violations by January 1, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The United States will remove Ethiopia, Mali, and Guinea from the list of beneficiaries under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which provides access to duty-free trade, if they fail to address human rights violations by January 1, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"I am providing advance notification of my intent to terminate the designation of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Republic of Guinea, and the Republic of Mali as beneficiary sub-Saharan African countries under the African Growth and Opportunity Act," Biden wrote in a letter to Congress.

"Despite intensive engagement between the United States and the Governments of Ethiopia, Guinea, and Mali, these governments have failed to address United States concerns about their non-compliance with the AGOA eligibility criteria."

Biden noted that all the three countries' recent actions in the realm of human rights protection and democracy go against the AGOA compliance requirements.

Related Topics

Democracy Mali Ethiopia United States Guinea January Congress All From

Recent Stories

LNG reference adjourned till Nov 9, on request of ..

LNG reference adjourned till Nov 9, on request of defence lawyers

1 minute ago
 Serena Hotels to create Adventure Diplomacy Group

Serena Hotels to create Adventure Diplomacy Group

1 minute ago
 Leonardo, OneWeb Joint Venture to Offer Pentagon G ..

Leonardo, OneWeb Joint Venture to Offer Pentagon Global Satellite Links

1 minute ago
 SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential t ..

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential to Dutch, Brazilian female entr ..

55 minutes ago
 Russia's Patrushev Meets With CIA Director in Mosc ..

Russia's Patrushev Meets With CIA Director in Moscow - Security Council

1 minute ago
 Australia's First Post-Pandemic International Flig ..

Australia's First Post-Pandemic International Flight Lands in London

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.