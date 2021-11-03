UrduPoint.com

Biden To Decide Whether To Declare New Nuclear Arsenal Policy This Month - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:30 AM

Biden to Decide Whether to Declare New Nuclear Arsenal Policy This Month - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The White House is planning to hold a score of National Security Council meetings later this month to decide on a new policy for the US nuclear arsenal, including possibly limiting the use of such a weapon to deterrence or retaliatory strike cases only, The Washington Post reported citing senior administration officials familiar with the discussions.

In 2017, the Obama administration stopped short of adopting the policy known as "sole purpose" meaning that the US nuclear arsenal can be used only to deter or retaliate. The concept was also advocated by then-Vice President Joe Biden.

During his presidential campaign in 2020, Biden reiterated his commitment to put his belief in a "sole purpose" into practice while consulting with the US allies and military, the report said on Tuesday.

"The US will continue to maintain a safe, secure, and effective strategic deterrent while ensuring our extended deterrence commitments to allies and partners remain strong and credible," one of the senior administration officials said as quoted by the report.

At the same time, Biden has never voiced support for a "no first use" policy and the upcoming meetings' agenda does not include an option to declare this policy pledge, according to the report.

The prospect of limiting the use of US nuclear arsenal has always been opposed by the Republican lawmakers as well as some of the Washington allies, the report said.

The officials will also discuss whether to scrap new nuclear capabilities approved under the Trump administration, according to the report.

British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace in July underscored that the United Kingdom would not welcome a "no first use" or "sole purpose" declaration by the United States.

Besides Britain, France, Germany, Japan and Australia are among those US allies opposing the change of the American policy on the nuclear weapons, the Financial Times reported earlier this week.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Australia Washington Nuclear White House France Trump Germany Same Wallace United Kingdom Japan United States July 2017 2020 Post Arsenal Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

2 hours ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

4 hours ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

4 hours ago
 FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.