Biden to Decide Whether to Declare New Nuclear Arsenal Policy This Month - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The White House is planning to hold a score of National Security Council meetings later this month to decide on a new policy for the US nuclear arsenal, including possibly limiting the use of such a weapon to deterrence or retaliatory strike cases only, The Washington Post reported citing senior administration officials familiar with the discussions.

In 2017, the Obama administration stopped short of adopting the policy known as "sole purpose" meaning that the US nuclear arsenal can be used only to deter or retaliate. The concept was also advocated by then-Vice President Joe Biden.

During his presidential campaign in 2020, Biden reiterated his commitment to put his belief in a "sole purpose" into practice while consulting with the US allies and military, the report said on Tuesday.

"The US will continue to maintain a safe, secure, and effective strategic deterrent while ensuring our extended deterrence commitments to allies and partners remain strong and credible," one of the senior administration officials said as quoted by the report.

At the same time, Biden has never voiced support for a "no first use" policy and the upcoming meetings' agenda does not include an option to declare this policy pledge, according to the report.

The prospect of limiting the use of US nuclear arsenal has always been opposed by the Republican lawmakers as well as some of the Washington allies, the report said.

The officials will also discuss whether to scrap new nuclear capabilities approved under the Trump administration, according to the report.

British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace in July underscored that the United Kingdom would not welcome a "no first use" or "sole purpose" declaration by the United States.

Besides Britain, France, Germany, Japan and Australia are among those US allies opposing the change of the American policy on the nuclear weapons, the Financial Times reported earlier this week.