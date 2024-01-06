Open Menu

Biden To Deliver Annual Address To US Congress On March 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 11:54 PM

Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on March 7, the US president announced Saturday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024)

"In this moment of great challenge for our country," House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a letter to Biden posted on X, "it is my solemn duty to extend this invitation for you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Thursday, March 7, 2024, so that you may fulfill your obligation under the US Constitution to report on the state of our union.

"

"Looking forward to it, Mr. Speaker," Biden replied on the social media website formerly known as Twitter.

The address will take place later than usual this year, coming after the March 5 "Super Tuesday," a crucial stage when both parties hold nominating contests in several states ahead of the November presidential election. In the past, the State of the Union has usually taken place in late January or early February.

