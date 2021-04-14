UrduPoint.com
Biden To Deliver First Address To Joint Session Of Congress On April 28 - White House

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:19 PM

US President Joe Biden is set to address a joint session of Congress on April 28 for the first time since assuming office, the White House has announced

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden is set to address a joint session of Congress on April 28 for the first time since assuming office, the White House has announced.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi extended the traditional invitation to Biden on Tuesday so that the US leader can share his "vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.

"

The White House issued a statement in response, saying that the president accepted the invitation to address the session ahead of his 100th day in office.

Biden will deliver his first speech to Congress three months after he took office, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, made such address on February 28, 2017, a month after his inauguration.

