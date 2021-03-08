Biden to Deliver First Prime Time Address Thursday on Pandemic Anniversary - White House

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden will give his first prime tome address on the anniversary of the novel coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

"The President will deliver his first prime time address to commemorate the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown on Thursday," Psaki said on Monday. "He will discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and a great loss communities and families across the country have suffered."

